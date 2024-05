'Cowardly & Dastardly Act,' Says PM Modi While Condemning Shooting Attack On Slovakian PM Robert Fico

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico (R) |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the shooting attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling it a "cowardly and dastardly act". PM Modi further wished the Slovak PM a speedy recovery. However, he expressed support for the people of Slovakia.

Taking on social media X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia's Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic."

About The Attack On Slovakian PM Robert Fico

Robert Fico, who is a four-time Prime Minister of Slovakia, was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday (local time) in Handlova, reported the local newspaper, The Slovak Spectator. He was hospitalised following the attack.

Several shots were fired at the scene when the PM came out to meet the people. The alleged shooter was arrested on-site and the area was evacuated. According to witnesses, shots were heard when the PM came out to meet the people who welcomed him. Fico was then seen on the ground with blood stains. The incident took place after a government meeting in Handlova, following which the PM was hospitalised.

World Leaders Condemn The Shooting Attack On Slovakian PM

Yesterday, reactions poured in from across the globe condemning the shooting attack on Slovak PM Robert Fico and wishing for his speedy recovery.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he was "shocked" to hear about the incident. In a post on social media platform X, Sunak wrote, "Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family. https://t.co/x6gb47kSBF — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 15, 2024

The attack on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is appalling.



We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighboring partner state's head of government. Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2024

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the act of violence against Slovakia's head of state.

"The attack on Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is appalling. We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state's head of government," Zelenskyy wrote on X.