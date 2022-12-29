US: Blinken calls on Taliban to reverse ban on women working in NGOs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Twitter

Washington: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on the Taliban to reverse their decision of banning women employees of NGOs from the workplace. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Blinken stressed that millions of Afghans depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.

"I join allies and partners in calling on the Taliban to reverse their dangerous order barring female employees of national and international NGOs from the workplace. Millions of Afghans depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival. NGOs must reach the most vulnerable," Blinken said in the tweet.

Blinken's statement comes after the Taliban on Saturday ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from coming to work in the country, according to Tolo News.The decision comes a few days after the Taliban ordered the closure of universities to female students across the country.

I join allies and partners in calling on the Taliban to reverse their dangerous order barring female employees of national and international NGOs from the workplace. Millions of Afghans depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival. NGOs must reach the most vulnerable. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 29, 2022

UNSC concerned about Taliban's decision

Earlier on December 27, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a press statement said that the members of the security council are "profoundly concerned" by reports that the Taliban have banned female employees of NGOs and international organizations from going to work.

The UNSC stated that the decision of the Taliban will have an "immediate and significant" impact on humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

"The Security Council is furthermore profoundly concerned by reports that the Taliban have banned female employees of NGOs and international organizations from going to work, which would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations in the country, including those of the UN, and the delivery of aid and health work, and that these restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community," the UNSC said in a statement.

The UNSC further stated that they are "deeply alarmed" by reports that the Taliban has banned women from attending universities. It called on the Taliban to reverse their decisions and reopen schools and universities for women and girls.

"The members of the Security Council are deeply alarmed by reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls, and reiterated their deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and their call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan," the UNSC said in a statement.