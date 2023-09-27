US: Apple, Lululemon, Foot Locker & Other Stores Looted After Riots In Philadelphia; Videos Surface

Apple, Lululemon, Footlocker & Other Stores Looted | Twitter

Philadelphia: In a shocking incident several stores including popular stores were looted by a crowd of juveniles on Tuesday (September 26) in Pennsylvania’s largest city. Several videos of the loot are doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a large crowd of juveniles barge into the stores and loot expensive items from the stores. An Apple Store was also looted by the juveniles in Philadelphia's Center City.



The stores that were looted include famous stores like Apple, Lululemon and Foot Locker. There are reports that the watchman at the Foot Locker store was assaulted by the mob. The Philadelphia Police have denied the claims that the robberies has any connection with the demonstrations and protests held over the death of Eddie Irizarry.



The videos that are going viral on social media shows crowd looting several stores one by one in Philadelphia. A video shows that youngsters barge into the Apple store and steal iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices from the store and flee from the store. There are videos that show that the stores are ransacked and the front glass of the Footlocker store is broken and all the accessories are lying on the floor after the crowd left the store after looting it.

Police said that it has activated Citywide Rapid Response

Police said that it has activated Citywide Rapid Response after the incident of riot and loot in the City Centre area. The police said that it had activated the Citywide Rapid Response after the large crowds of people were gathering and rioting and engaging in extensive looting. The Police further said that incidents of multiple stores have been broken into were reported. The Police have also advised people to refrain from going to the City Center area.

