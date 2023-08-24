US: 5 Dead, 6 Injured After Mass Shooting At Southern California Bar (VIDEO)

5 Dead, 6 Injured After Mass Shooting At A Biker’s Bar | Twitter

California: A mass shooting occurred at a bar in Orange County's Trabuco Canyon in California on Thursday. The incident took place at Cook's Corner on Santiago Canyon Road, which is a biker's bar. As per reports, the mass shooting occurred while there was Spaghetti Night in the bar. There are reports that around five people have lost their lives in the attack.

Five dead, Six injured in mass shooting

Around six people are reported injured in the shooting. There are reports that the shooter is a retired law enforcement officer. The shooting occurred after an altercation between the retired law enforcement officer and his wife. After an escalation in the altercation, the officer opened fire at eleven people.

Shooter reportedly dies in shooting

OC Sheriff located in Orange County, California said that it is confirmed that four people have lost their lives. The officials also said that six people have been hospitalised after the incident out of which five people have been admitted due to gunshot wounds. The department shared on social media that "Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with Orange County Fire Authority. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured."

Injured hospitalised

Multiple victims have been injured in the incident in the incident that occurred at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon, said the OC Sheriff. The department also said that no deputies have been injured in the firing. There are reports that the shooter has also been shot dead in the incident. The officer involved in the shooting said that the shooter has been shot. The official site of Cook’s Corner says that it is considered to be one of the most famous biker bar & restaurant in Southern California.

Horrific pics surface

The videos and images of the aftermath of the shooting are doing rounds on social media. The horrific images shows that blood stains and broken glasses can be seen all over the floor of the bar.

