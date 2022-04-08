'Unlawful and politically motivated': Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to suspension from UNHRC

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said the UN General Assembly resolution on suspending Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council is an "unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment designed to make an example of a sovereign UN member pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies".

Taking a dig at countries that voted in favour of Russia's suspension from UNHRC, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the Council has been "de facto monopolised and exploited by a group of states". "These states, which position themselves as beacons of human rights, are directly participating in, or abetting, flagrant mass human right violations," it further said.

On Thursday, The UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the world organisation's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.

The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions, significantly lower than the vote on two resolutions the assembly adopted last month demanding an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, withdrawal of all Russian troops and protection for civilians. Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.

Russia is the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the Human Rights Council which was established in 2006. In 2011, the assembly suspended Libya when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden lauded the suspension of Russia from the world organisation's leading human rights body, saying this "meaningful step" by the international community has further demonstrated how President Vladimir Putin's war has made his country an "international pariah".

"Russian forces are committing war crimes. Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council. After today's historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council's work or spread its disinformation there as the Council's Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia's violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine," he said.

