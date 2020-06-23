United States freezes H-1B visas; revamp plans most likely to hit Indian outplacement firms

The economic disruption caused by the pandemic has led to a groundswell of opposition among Americans to immigration and foreign workers with various polls showing more than two-thirds supporting restrictions.

On the other hand, US businesses -- particularly in the Silicon Valley -- have opposed restrictions on the visas and asserted that they would, in fact, affect the nation's economy, where immigrants and those on work visas have disproportionately been founders of companies, besides holding up America's global leadership in technology.

The Indian government considers restrictions on H-1B an important issue and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in December that he had told US officials that the visas "should not be obstructed" or "unreasonable legislative provisions should not constrain" them.

H-2B visas are for non-professional workers. An exemption is be made for agricultural labour in this category on whom the US food supply depends, the official said.

Similarly, in the J-1 category nannies or au pairs -- who are employed by the elite across the political spectrum -- are exempt, while it would apply to scholars and researchers except those in certain health or specialised fields or are professors.

The H-4 visas are for spouses of H-1B workers and the restrictions are linked.

Employees transferred by their companies to work in the US are given L-1 visas.

Under new rules announced on Monday by the immigration service, asylum applicants cannot apply for work authorisation for a year instead of the current 150 days.

Explaining the rationale for the proposed reforms to the H-1B visa system, the official said that last year there were 225,000 applicants for the 85,000 slots and the lottery determined who got them.

The applicants with the top 85,000 wage offers would get the H-1B visas in the switch to a system based on income.

Basing the visas on the highest wages offered will help determine who will contribute the most to the US economy, the official said.

The official said, "This will drive both the wage level and the skill level of the H-1B applicants up. It will eliminate competition with Americans, it will reduce American competition in these industries at the entry-level, and will do more to get the best and the brightest."

Regarding the proposal to ban outplacement, the official gave the examples of Disney or AT&T where subcontracting companies sent in workers who "end up displacing American workers."

The official said that these two companies "infamously had their American citizen employees training their H-1B replacements as their last act" before being laid off.

Disappointed, say Congresspeople

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Monday (local time) expressed disappointment over the new restrictions on work visas, including H1-B visas used widely in the tech industry, and urged President Donald Trump to roll back the order to ensure a broader economy and more jobs that could combat the next phase of the pandemic and make way for economic recovery.

"I'm deeply disappointed by President Trump's misguided order to suspend these key work visa programs. I urge him to reverse this decision to help ensure our health care system and broader economy are ready to combat the next phase of this pandemic and to create the jobs we need for our economic recovery," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement following the announcement of new restrictions on work visas by the administration.

"The H-1B program, in particular, plays a crucial role in addressing our dangerous shortage of health care professionals while also providing other key sectors of our economy with talent from around the world to not only fill jobs but create new ones. Suspending this program will only weaken our economy and our health care workforce at a time when they need to strengthen both is as clear as ever," the Congressman added.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Donna Shalala from Florida and Chellie Pingree from Minnesota also showed displeasure on the development, saying the executive order is yet another example of President Trump using the coronavirus pandemic to advance a hateful and extreme anti-immigrant agenda.

"President Trump is now attacking American business - and jeopardising our economic recovery - in service of xenophobia. America will be poorer and less competitive because of it," Shalala said on Twitter retweeting a New York Times article on the same.

"A ban on student visas is not only contrary to America's core values of supporting an open exchange of ideas and cultures, it also undermines educational opportunities for students and Maine schools which benefit from these international exchanges," Pingree tweeted.