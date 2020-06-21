Amid speculation about employment visa restrictions, Trump says announcement on visas to be made soon

Earlier in June, reports has suggested that as the COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc in the US, President Donald Trump may be considering a ban on many employment visas. This would include the sought after H-1B visas that many Indian professionals seek to go to the US.

Now, it would seem that the possibility is far more real that initially thought. On Saturday, the President appeared to confirm the reports. In conversation with a Fox News journalist, stating that an announcement would be made in the next day or two.

While the country has been facing some consternation over unemployment, earlier in June President Trump had lauded the fact that US employers added 2.5 million workers to their payrolls last month.