Amid speculation about employment visa restrictions, Trump says announcement on visas to be made soon

Earlier in June, reports has suggested that as the COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc in the US, President Donald Trump may be considering a ban on many employment visas. This would include the sought after H-1B visas that many Indian professionals seek to go to the US.
Now, it would seem that the possibility is far more real that initially thought. On Saturday, the President appeared to confirm the reports. In conversation with a Fox News journalist, stating that an announcement would be made in the next day or two.
While the country has been facing some consternation over unemployment, earlier in June President Trump had lauded the fact that US employers added 2.5 million workers to their payrolls last month.
On Saturday's interview, the President said that "plenty of people" were looking for jobs, reiterating that a record had been set in the last month. "We did a better job than they've ever done on jobs. The country's coming back," he told the publication.
Speaking about the upcoming visa restrictions, Trump refused to divulge details, while adding that "it's going to make a lot of people happy".
An earlier report by The Wall Street Journal had speculated that while the move could bar new H-1B holders from coming to work in the country until the restrictions were lifted, visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected.
