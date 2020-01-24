United Nations bars officials from using WhatsApp over security concerns

Independent UN rights experts said on Wednesday they had received information that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos's phone was hacked through a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Bezos' phone got hacked after he received a WhatsApp message "apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince". The UK newspaper The Guardian reported that the "encrypted message from the number is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world's richest man, according to the results of digital forensic analysis."

The analysis found it "highly probable" that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the newspaper said. "The two men had been having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange when, on May 1 of that year, the unsolicited file was sent," Guardian said quoting anonymous sources.

