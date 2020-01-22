Amazon owner Jeff Bezos's phone hacked by Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman

New Delhi: The crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman had got mobile phone of the Amazon billionaire and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos hacked in 2018, the UK newspaper The Guardian has claimed.

Though the Guardian said it has "no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used" but it claimed that "large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos' phone within hours."

Bezos' phone got hacked, the newspaper said, after he received a WhatsApp message "apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince".