 UN-Designated Terrorist Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide Arrives In Bangladesh, Visits Areas Close To Indian Border: Reports
In a major concern for India, A close aide of Pakistan-based UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group visisted Bangladesh.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Dhaka: A close aide of Pakistan-based UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, visited Bangladesh. According to reports, General Secretary of Pakistan's Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, arrived in Dhaka on October 25. He was seen in areas near the Indian border.

Zaheer is reportedly a long-time ally of Saeed. He toured areas bordering Bangladesh and delivered inflammatory speeches, reported India Today. Several images of the UN-designated terrorist's close aide being welcomed by local radical elements in Bangladesh.

As per the media house, Zaheer visited border areas in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj in the past two days. He is also reportedly scheduled to visit Rangpur this week. Notably, after Muhammad Yunus became the head of Bangladesh's interim government, it was Zaheer's second visit to the country. He also visited Bangladesh in February this year.

Zaheer's visit to bordering areas with India, especially along the northeast border, has raised alarm bells in New Delhi. After Yunus came to power following the ousted of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, radical Islamist groups have become active in Bangladesh.

Notably, Saeed is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He is also known for giving anti-India hate speeches.

Earlier this week, Yunus stirred a controversy by gifting a book to the Pakistan Army's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairperson, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, as netizens pointed out that the gift featured a purported map of Bangladesh, which also includes some northeast regions of India.

Meanwhile, some Bangladeshi social media users claimed that the book, titled 'Art of Triumph, Graffiti of Bangladesh's New Dawn', does not carry a Bangladeshi map, but it is the country’s flag. However, there is no official comment by Bangladesh's interim government over the row.

