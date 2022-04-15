Ukraine says 7 killed in Russian attack on civilian evacuees, Russia pledges more strike

Ukrainian authorities Friday claimed that at least seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a Russian attack on buses evacuating civilians from the war-torn east of the country, AFP reported.

"On April 14, Russian servicemen fired on evacuation buses carrying civilians in the village of Borova in the Izium district," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said in a statement on social media.

"Preliminary data shows seven people died. Another 27 people were injured," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry Friday claimed it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv overnight with cruise missiles and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.

The ministry further informed that the Russian forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant, Ukraine’s second-largest steelmaker, in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The defence ministry also claimed to have struck the 'Vizar' factory on the edge of the Ukrainian capital in its overnight missile strikes on Kyiv which it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles. It pledged more strikes on Kyiv.

On Thursday, Moscow accused Ukraine of sending helicopters to bomb a village in Russia's Bryansk region -- not far from the border with Ukraine -- injuring eight people.

In the last week's attack on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Russian forces were accused of targeting civilian evacuees leaving more than 50 people dead.

