 Ukraine: 14 Injured After Russia Pounds Zaporizhzhia City With Guided Bombs; Visuals Surface
Sharing a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Today in Zaporizhzhia, fourteen people were injured following a Russian strike. The rubble clearing continued throughout the day, and two people were rescued. Aerial bombs were dropped on ordinary residential buildings and city infrastructure."

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Visuals From Zaporizhzhia City | X @ Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Russia on Sunday launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, targeting residential buildings. The strikes resulted in 14 people being injured.

article-image

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Strongly Condemns Russia's Attack On Ukraine

Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine, specifically targeting the regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy with guided bombs. He said, "Additionally, Russian forces carried out strikes with guided bombs in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy regions."

He added, "In Hlukhiv, several residential buildings were damaged. In the Kharkiv region, apartment buildings, energy infrastructure, and medical facilities were hit. This is the daily terror Ukraine faces."

article-image

President Zelenskyy Reiterates Ukraine's Need For Long-Range Capabilities

Reiterating Ukraine's need for long-range capabilities and air defence systems, Zelenskyy added, "Russia is using around a hundred guided bombs each day against Ukraine. This is a constant reminder to all our partners who can help--that Ukraine needs more long-range capabilities, more air defence systems, and stronger sanctions against Russia."

About The Attack On A Residential Building In Kharkiv

Earlier on September 22, Russia had launched an attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, which left 21 civilians injured.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy had said, "Last night, Russia struck Kharkiv again, this time with aerial bombs targeting an ordinary residential building. As a result, 21 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and two 17-year-old teenagers. Sixty residents were evacuated from the building. All are receiving the necessary assistance."

article-image

The Ukrainian President had further said that over 900 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 30 missiles of various types were used throughout the week by Russia.

Notably, thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia started its "full-scale invasion" of the country in February 2022. However, Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians, according to Al Jazeera.

