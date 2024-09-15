 'I Am Not In Ukraine': Kate Winslet Says It's 'NOT F**king Brave' To Go Nude, Ditch Makeup On Screen
'I Am Not In Ukraine': Kate Winslet Says It's 'NOT F**king Brave' To Go Nude, Ditch Makeup On Screen

'I Am Not In Ukraine': Kate Winslet Says It's 'NOT F**king Brave' To Go Nude, Ditch Makeup On Screen

In an earlier interview, she had stated how a crew member had asked her to "sit up straighter" to hide her belly rolls while wearing a bikini for a scene

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

Legendary Hollywood actress Kate Winslet, who is currently busy with the promotions of her latest film, Lee, opened up on going nude on screen and stated that it was anything but 'brave'. She stated that she was proud of how her natural body looked and she does not feel a need to hide it.

Kate plays the role of World War II photographer and journalist Lee Miller in the film, and for one of the scenes, she has gone completely topless on screen. She stated that she wanted to be the "softest physical version" of herself in the film.

She, however, added that she does not want to be called brave for showing skin on camera. "That’s not f**king brave. I am not an ex-postmaster fighting for justice, I am not in the Ukraine. I am doing a job that matters to me," she explained.

article-image

In an earlier interview, she had stated how a crew member had asked her to "sit up straighter" to hide her belly rolls while wearing a bikini for a scene. However, she refused to hide it and stated that she was very well aware how it looked on screen.

In another podcast, Kate revealed that she once underwent testosterone replacement therapy to boost her libido. "A lot of people don't know this, but women have testosterone in their bodies, and when it runs out — like eggs — it's gone. Once it's gone, you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done. You'll feel sexy again. I know," she said.

article-image

In Lee, Kate is seen flaunting her natural look with little to almost no makeup, and the actress stated that it was the most beautiful thing.

Directed by Ellen Kuras, Lee also stars Andy Samberg, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, and others in key roles.

'I Am Not In Ukraine': Kate Winslet Says It's 'NOT F**king Brave' To Go Nude, Ditch Makeup On Screen

'I Am Not In Ukraine': Kate Winslet Says It's 'NOT F**king Brave' To Go Nude, Ditch Makeup On Screen

