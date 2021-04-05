Kate Winslet knows 'at least 4' Hollywood actors who are 'hiding their sexuality' due to 'homophobia'

Winslet also noted that the stigma applies to "men more than anything" and added: "It's bad news, Hollywood has to drop that dated crap of, 'Can he play straight because, apparently, he's gay?' "

She said, "That should be almost illegal. You would not believe how widespread it is. And it can't just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons. And it's nobody's business. Perhaps privacy. Perhaps conditioning and shame."

"We could have had a conversation about how I feel about playing a lesbian and possibly taking that role from somebody," Winslet said. "But I'm done with not being honest about what my real opinions are, and I know the part was never offered to anybody else. In taking this part I had an opportunity to bring an LGBTQ story into living rooms," Winslet further said.

As per People magazine, for what's necessary to bring about change, the 45-year-old said it will take "more people to speak the way I am".