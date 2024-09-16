 Ukraine: Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 94-Year-Old Woman, Leaves 42 Injured; Visuals Surface
The body of a 94-year-old woman was recovered from the ninth floor of the building, which caught fire after it was hit by the bomb, the prosecutors said. Firefighters recovered her body after the fire engulfed at least four floors. 12 other buildings were also damaged.

Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

Kharkiv [Ukraine]: A 94-year-old woman was killed and 42 more were left injured as Russia launched another series of attacks with a guided bomb striking a multi-story apartment building in the country's largest city, Kharkiv, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials.

The body of a 94-year-old woman was recovered from the ninth floor of the building, which caught fire after it was hit by the bomb, the prosecutors said.

Firefighters recovered her body after the fire engulfed at least four floors. 12 other buildings were also damaged.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the bomb struck the 10th floor, injuring 42 people, including three children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy On The Attack

Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again urged Ukraine's Western allies to provide weapons that could target areas deep inside Russia, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"Every Russian strike of this nature, every instance of Russian terror, like today in Kharkiv...this proves that there must be long-range capability and it must be sufficient," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said Russia had also struck the Sumy and Donetsk regions on Sunday with guided bombs and that the Russian army carried out "at least 100 such air attacks" daily.

Impact Of Russia-Ukraine War

Notably, thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia started its "full-scale invasion" of the country in February 2022. However, Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians, Al Jazeera reported.

In another attack on Kharkiv earlier this month, 47 people were injured in another Russian missile strike. The strike, hit a shopping mall and a major sports center in the Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts, not far from the Russian border.

About The Aid Package

Meanwhile, the Biden administration said it is getting ready to send a sizable aid package to Ukraine in the upcoming weeks.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Saturday that President Biden will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterpart from Ukraine, this month, and that Washington is preparing a "substantial" round of further help for Kyiv.

"I do think we need a comprehensive strategy for success in this war, and that is what President Zelenskyy says he is bringing," Sullivan said.

