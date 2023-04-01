UK PM Rishi Sunak spent over 500,000 Euro in less than 10 Days on private jet flights

UK PM Rishi Sunak | File photo

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spent over €500,000 of taxpayers' money on private jets in just over a week in 2022, The Guardian reported.

As per the documents of expenditure, UK government spent a little under €108,000 on private jet travel for Rishi Sunak's attendance at the COP27 summit in Egypt, flying in on 6 November and returning the following day. Just a week later, Sunak took a round trip to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, that cost over €340,000. A one day trip to Latvia and Estonia costed around €62,000.

The opposition party has slammed Sunak for the expenses whereas a Downing street spokesperson defended it saying that the role of a prime minister includes holding vital meetings with world leaders during bilateral visits and summits.

Sunak under fire for recent Budget policy

Meanwhile, the UK's Opposition parties are piling on the pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over a recent Budget policy that could benefit his wife, Akshata Murty, through her business interest in a childcare firm.

Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is listed as a shareholder in Koru Kids Ltd which is likely to benefit from a new pilot scheme announced in the Spring Budget earlier this month to incentivise people to become childminders.

While 10 Downing Street has stated that Sunak had followed the UK's ministerial code on the matter, the Opposition has called for further explanations.

"There are serious questions for Rishi Sunak to answer over any potential conflict of interest, and any extra income his family could receive from his own government's policy," said Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, who has called on the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests Sir Laurie Magnus to investigate.

First reported by the 'i' newspaper, the UK's Companies House register lists Murty as a shareholder in Koru Kids - one of six childminder agencies in England listed on the government's website with contact details.

Labour's Deputy Leader: Sunak must explain why he failed to "come clean"

Labour's Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, said Sunak must explain why he failed to "come clean" about the shares his family held in a company now set to financially benefit from a childcare policy announced in his Budget, when queried during a parliamentary session of the Liaison Committee earlier this week.

"He must urgently correct the record and set out what steps he took to avoid an actual or perceived conflict of interest. No proper explanation has yet been provided by the Prime Minister as to why this was not deemed necessary to publish in the register of members' interests," she said.

At a hearing of the Liaison Committee - made up of all House of Commons committee chairs - Labour MP Catherine McKinnell had asked Sunak if he had any interest to declare in relation to the new childcare policy.

"No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way," he said.

According to The Guardian newspaper, Sunak's spokesperson said the Prime Minister had told the Downing Street Permanent Secretary of any relevant interests when he took the job as PM last year and that the government and the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Interests will publish an annual statement of all those interests in May.

"He has followed the process in terms of declaring his interests as set out in the ministerial code," the spokesperson said.

