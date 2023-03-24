Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak takes part in a cricket session, Chris Jordan dismisses him & Sam Curran spins a web

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is known to be a big fan of cricket, took part in a hit session with the England cricket team. Jos Buttler and his 2022 T20 winning team were present at 10 Downing Street to commemorate the Three Lions' victory in Australia.

The match was proceeding in a relaxed and friendly manner until Sam Curran, the young left-arm spinner, came on to bowl. Curran bowled a series of deliveries that completely confused Sunak, who struggled to connect with the ball.

The video has gone viral on social media, stunning cricket fans and political enthusiasts alike.

Chris Jordan then offered to bowl to Sunak. A spectacular display of skill and finesse followed from Jordan, who delivered a beautiful outswinger that completely bamboozled Sunak. Jordan celebrated his wicket with his teammates, and the crowd erupted in cheers and applause. Sunak clearly took it in stride and congratulated Jordan on his excellent performance.

The video that went viral received a lot of attention on social media, with many people praising Jordan's abilities and hailing him as a national hero. It's not every day that a cricketer gets to bowl out the Prime Minister, and Jordan's feat will be remembered as one of the most memorable moments in both cricket and political history said a fan