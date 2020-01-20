UK PM Boris Johnson seeks post-Brexit deals at Africa summit

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets 16 African leaders at an investment summit Monday that will see Britain cast out a net for trading partners in its new life outside the EU.

The first UK-Africa Investment Summit in London comes less than two weeks before Britain formally ends its decades-long involvement in the European integration project.

It also follows a tour of sub-Saharan Africa former prime minister Theresa May made in 2018 -- the first by a UK leader in five years. The 16 leaders from 21 attending African countries include presidents Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo-Addo will also attend.

Johnson will tell the African leaders and big company executives that he wants to make Britain their "investment partner of choice," Downing Street said.