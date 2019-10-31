UK polls on December 12, MPs back Borris Johnson’s call to end Brexit deadlock

London: The UK is all set to go to the polls on December 12 after British parliamentarians backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for an election to break the Brexit deadlock.

Hours after the European Union (EU) formally agreed to postpone Britain’s departure again, up to the end of January, the House of Commons on late Tuesday night backed the election date in a vote by a 438 to 20 margin.

It will be the UK’s third election in four years and the first December poll since 1923 once the House of Lords passes the legislation and it becomes law by the end of the week. Once that happens, there will be a five-week campaign up to the polling day.

The development marks a win for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid for a pre-Christmas poll to try and win a public mandate in favour of his Brexit plan.

The UK prime minister can only hold an early election with the support of MPs, who have previously blocked it three times. Efforts by Opposition MPs to lower the voting age to 16 and also allow EU nationals to take part had earlier failed as the changes were not selected for debate by the Deputy Speaker.

The prospect of an election became more and more likely after the EU had agreed on a three-month extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline.

This meant Johnson’s “do or die” pledge to leave the economic bloc by Halloween was effectively dead and he was determined to push through an early poll to try and change his current minority figures in Parliament. The prime minister said the public must be “given a choice” over the future of Brexit and the country.