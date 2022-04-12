UK PM Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are to be fined for breaching strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions, a government statement said on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are to receive fixed-penalty notices for breaching Covid laws over lockdown," Downing Street has said.

The London Metropolitan Police are reportedly investigating 12 such events held by government officials that may have broken the rules, known as "partygate."

"The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with six penalty notices," Euronews quoted a spokesman for 10 Downing Street as saying.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do," he added.

So far, more than 50 fines have been handed out.

The police said they would not be naming all of those who received the fines.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that both should resign over the breaking the law.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign," AFP quoted Starmer as saying.

Furthermore, first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon as took to Twitter demanding the Britain PM's resignation adding that he should take his chancellor with him.

"Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it. The basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy - demand that he go. And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him," she said in a Twitter post.

this is a developing story

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:00 PM IST