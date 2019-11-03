UK couple order Domino's pizza and chicken strips for their wedding meal after they 'couldn’t decide on menu'

The 26-year-old bride told Insider, "It was just a joke idea at first as we had sorted everything for the wedding but just couldn’t decide on food. Everyone has sandwiches and that, so as it got closer to the wedding I thought: Shall I actually ask Domino’s if they would they do it? And to my surprise, they said yes!"

Although the couple said initially guests and family were a little skeptical, when the “smell of fresh pizza and garlic bread filled their wedding venue”, they were all quite pleased.

The bride said, "I was so paranoid about whether they were actually going to be able to do it that I went in the day before and said 'are you are all aware of my order for tomorrow?'" The Dominos' staff came in and placed the pizzas and also clicked pictures with the newlyweds.

A Domino’s spokesperson told thesun.co.uk that, “Congratulations to the happy couple! Pizza is the best food in the world and your wedding is the best day of your life, so why not bring the two together. We’re glad the bride and groom were happy with their delivery. We can proudly say Domino’s is the Official Food of providing the best dinner you’ll get at a wedding, ever!”