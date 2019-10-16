Twitter stands by Donald Trump amid calls to terminate his account

Washington: Amid requests to terminate President Donald Trump's account from its platform, Twitter on Tuesday said that it would continue to be lenient with world leaders who appeared to violate its policies against violent speech. "We want to make it clear that the accounts of world leaders are not above our policies entirely," Twitter said in a blog post.

"Presently, direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy saber-rattling on economic or military issues are generally not in violation of the Twitter Rules," read the blog.

It added: "However, if a Tweet from a world leader does violate the Twitter Rules but there is a clear public interest value to keeping the Tweet on the service, we may place it behind a notice that provides context about the violation and allows people to click through should they wish to see the content." Twitter also clarified that it would only initiate action against a world leader if it was used to threaten an individual, promote terrorism or self-harm, or post private information like a phone number or address.

The new guidelines came two weeks after Senator Kamala Harris , a Democratic presidential contender, urged Twitter to suspend Trump's account, claiming that his online communications "put people at risk and our democracy in danger."