e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTurkey: 55 injured in earthquake near Duzce

Turkey: 55 injured in earthquake near Duzce

The powerful quake, which occurred at a depth of 6.81 km, was also felt in Istanbul as well as in capital Ankara.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
twitter image
Follow us on

Ankara: A strong earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck western Turkey near the town of Duzce on Wednesday, injuring at least 55 people, authorities said.

According to the national Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the temblor was centred in Golyaka district and it struck at 4.08 am.

The injured were treated in hospitals in Duzce and nearby regions, some sustained injuries, Xinhua news agency quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying to Turkish channel NTV, adding that one person was seriously hurt after jumping from a balcony out of panic.

No reports of heavy damage

There were no reports of heavy damage to buildings and power in the region was cut in a controlled way and then restored to some neighbourhoods, Soylu told reporters.

The powerful quake, which occurred at a depth of 6.81 km, was also felt in Istanbul as well as in capital Ankara.

Duzce is located about 210 km from Istanbul and some 236 km from Ankara. The AFAD said the quake was followed by a total of 18 aftershocks.

Local media footage showed people rushing out of buildings in panic and waiting on the streets wrapped in blankets. Duzce Governor Cevdet Atay has announced the closure of schools for the day. In 1999, Duzce was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which lasted 30 seconds, killing 845 people and injuring nearly 5,000 others.

Read Also
Palghar: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas near Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Turkey: 55 injured in earthquake near Duzce

Turkey: 55 injured in earthquake near Duzce

Why were hundreds of sheep mysteriously walking in a circle in China? Expert explains over viral...

Why were hundreds of sheep mysteriously walking in a circle in China? Expert explains over viral...

Fibonacci Day 2022: Read to know what it is & where we can find this sequence in nature

Fibonacci Day 2022: Read to know what it is & where we can find this sequence in nature

US: Mass shooting inside Walmart store; multiple people including gunman killed

US: Mass shooting inside Walmart store; multiple people including gunman killed

COP28 in Dubai next year, over 80,000 delegates, 140 heads of state to attend: Minister Al Jaber

COP28 in Dubai next year, over 80,000 delegates, 140 heads of state to attend: Minister Al Jaber