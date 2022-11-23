Palghar: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas near Mumbai

The epicenter of the earthquake felt in Dahanu and Talasari | FPJ

An earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas of Palghar district at 4.04 am today.

The epicentre of this earthquake was near Vivalvedhe which is near few near to Shree Mahalaxmi Temple with a depth of 5 km.

A moderate earthquake took the people by surprise. No major damage has been reported as of now.

The first earthquake was felt in the Dahanu area on November 11, 2018. The earthquakes were occurring on the less and moderate scale regularly. Last year, two moderate scale earthquakes were felt on December 1.

The people in this area are in constant fear of regular series of earthquakes A committee constituted by the government had suggested a few measures to control the damage due to earthquakes but most of them are not implemented yet.