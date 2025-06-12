 'Tum Log Ne Hi Kuch Kiya Hoga': Netizens REACT After Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Expresses Grief Over Ahmedabad Flight Crash
Netizens on X have slammed the President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), pointing fingers and expressing suspicion at Pakistan for the tragic plane crash.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif | File

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed condolences for the loss of lives in a plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a post on micro-blogging website X, Sharif said, “My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad."

"This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India," Sharif wrote on X.

Netizens on X have slammed the President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) pointing fingers and expressing suspicion at Pakistan for the tragic plane crash.

One of the users on X said, "Tum log ne he kuch kiya hoga aatankwadiyo ??? Agar aisa nikla na to ready raho map se pakistan ko hataane k liye."(sic)

Another user "Mayur" said, "Sach bol de pakistan ne hi kiya hai ye, IsI se bachane ki zimedari India ki, bol?"(sic)

"Didn’t you deny permission to Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight while attempting to avoid a very severe hailstorm and turbulence? Save your tears!!" (sic) another user said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condoled the loss of lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," he said.

The aircraft crashed near the hostel of doctors and nursing staff of city civil hospital and BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Gujarat: Air India Flight AI 171 Bound For London Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport; Govt Mobilizes...
More than 200 people were reportedly killed in the plane crash. 242 people were on board, at least one person is said to have survived.

