Gujarat: Air India Flight AI 171 Bound For London Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport; Govt Mobilizes Rapid Relief | X

Ahmedabad: A plume of dense black smoke billowing into the sky above Meghaninagar signaled a terrifying incident this afternoon as an Air India flight, AI 171, crashed shortly after takeoff near the Gujsail Airport compound. The dramatic accident, occurring near the horse camp area, sent immediate shockwaves through the locality, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Eyewitnesses reported a scene of chaos and a stampede as the plane went down, with initial fears running high. Three fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the site, battling the blaze and smoke. While passengers are confirmed to have sustained injuries, a crucial sigh of relief came with early reports indicating no loss of life. "It was terrifying to see the smoke and hear the commotion," recounted Meena Patel, a local resident.

#WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the site pic.twitter.com/z9XsemwDnx — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

#WATCH | Thick smoke billows from the Air India plane crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/NsCGenhPGw — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Read Also Air India Flight 171 Crash, Chairman Assures Full Support To Families

The Air India flight AI 171, reportedly bound for London, experienced the catastrophic incident during its takeoff sequence. Preliminary information from sources suggests the plane's tail struck a tree as it attempted to lift off, leading to the crash. This detail will undoubtedly be a key focus of the ongoing investigation into the cause.

SVPIA Spokesperson's Statement

“Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available.” said SVPIA Spokesperson

Adding to the initial confusion, widespread speculation rapidly circulated regarding the presence of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on board the ill-fated flight. However, these rumors were quickly and definitively debunked. Official sources confirmed that Mr. Rupani was not on the plane, and any possibility of him being injured in the incident has been ruled out.

Read Also Air India Plane With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport While Take Off

Tragic

AI Ahmbd -London crashes

London bound AI 171 Boeing 787



*plane crashed into under construction buil

*ahmedabad airport air india plane crash* ahmedabad civil hospital on high alert



As per local police more than 200ppl feared on board.

Plan crashes soon after take off… pic.twitter.com/O839kEHeR4 — Anand Narasimhan🇮🇳 (@AnchorAnandN) June 12, 2025

The gravity of the situation prompted immediate high-level action. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promptly spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to ascertain the details and coordinate response efforts.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given instructions to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations and immediate treatment of injured passengers in the wake of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad on a war footing.

As soon as the Chief Minister came to know about this tragic incident, he contacted Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and the concerned senior secretaries on telephone and instructed them to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for immediate treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital on priority.

Home Minister Amitbhai Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured full support of NDRF teams and the Central Government for the rescue and relief operations in this plane crash.

Following this, Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi rushed to the Civil Hospital, where injured passengers are being transported and attended to. Authorities are working diligently to manage the scene, provide aid to the injured, and commence a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash.