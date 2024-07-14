Trump's Possible Running Mate Accuses Biden Of Involvement In Assassination Bid

US President Joe Biden | File/AFP

JD Vance, who is US Senator from Ohio and former president Donald Trump's potential running mate has alleged that sitting President Jod Biden has involvement in assassination bid which nearly killed Trump. After Trump's narrow escape from death in a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Vance took to social media platform X and made the allegation.

"Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination," Vance posted.

Trump survived an assassination attempt as he addressed his supporters. He had a narrow escape as the bullet flew past his head grazing the top of his right ear.

Secret Service personnel immediately swooped in shielding the ex-president from all sides before taking him off stage. Trump was then taken to a medical centre.

His campaign soon issued a statement saying Trump was fine.

Biden has already condemned the assassination bid. Taking to X, he said that there was no place for political violence in the country.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," Biden posted.

But this hasn't stopped Republican Party members from demanding action against Biden.

Mike Collins Member of US House of Representatives has called for charges against Biden for inciting Trump's assassination.

"The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R Biden for inciting an assassination," Collins posted on X.

The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination. — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 13, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy, who at one point vying for Republican Party nomination to contest elections, deemed Biden's condemnation of assassination attempt "insufficient"

"First they sued him. Then they prosecuted him. Then they tried to take him off the ballot. The only thing more tragic than what just happened is that, if we're being honest, it wasn't totally a shock. Biden's inevitable ritual condemnation of political violence today (when it comes) will be insufficient and irrelevant. No amount of verbiage today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy," he posted.

(With inputs from agencies)