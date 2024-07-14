US Secret Service Shares Details Of Assassination Attempt On Former US President Donald Trump At Pennsylvania Rally

Washington DC: Former US President Donald Trump was shot at an election rally in a possible assassination attempt just a day before the Republican Party is scheduled to begin its convention to formally declare him its nominee for the White House.

About The Gunfire Incident

Trump touched the right side of his face after what seemed like the first two shots and dropped to the ground. Secret Service agents threw themselves on him to protect him. When they rose, the agents had him inside protective of their bodies. The former President appeared to be bleeding on the right side of the face. He raised a fist in the air as he was led away. He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," former President Trump said in a post on Truth Social, the media platform he launched after he was banished from Twitter, which is now called X.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, and shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening."

The shooter, who remains unidentified, was shot dead. Local authorities said he was in a low-rise building outside the rally venue. A member of the audience is also dead. Another person was grievously wounded.

Statement Issued By The US Secret Service

The Secret Service said in a statement: "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at around 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former President is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

President Joe Biden said in remarks to the nation that he had tried to speak to Trump - addressing him as "Donald" for probably the first time in public.

"I plan on talking to them shortly, he said, adding, "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick sick… The bottom line is (the) rally should have been conducted peacefully without any problem."