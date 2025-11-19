With Saudi Prince At His Side, Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's 2022 'Fist Bump' Gesture; Says, 'Trump Doesn’t Give A Fist Bump, I Grab That Hand' | Video

Washington, DC (US): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a lavish welcome at the White House on Tuesday, one orchestrated as much to spotlight President Donald Trump’s warmth toward the Saudi leader. Visuals of Trump's meeting with the Saudi prince showed immense camaraderie between both leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump Mocks Biden Over 2022 Saudi Arabia Visit

In the Oval Office, the President immediately mocked former President Joe Biden over his 2022 trip to Saudi Arabia. “We have an extremely respected man in the Oval Office today,” Trump said of the crown prince, calling him “a friend of mine for a very long time.”

Vice President Vance and @POTUS welcome the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman at the White House 📸 pic.twitter.com/enZlpSSqg3 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 18, 2025

Then, with clear relish, he contrasted his greeting with Biden’s much-scrutinised fist bump. “When you get out of the plane and you meet the future king, and a man who is one of the most respected people in the world, you shake his hand,” Trump said. “Trump doesn’t give a fist bump. I grab that hand,” he added. He demonstrated the handshake again, laughing as Prince Mohammed smiled beside him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tone of the meeting remained upbeat throughout. Trump sidestepped questions about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, instead praising the crown prince’s statesmanship and announcing what he said would be hundreds of billions of dollars in new Saudi investment in the United States. The appearance projected not just diplomatic alignment but a personal bond, one Trump repeatedly framed as an asset Biden lacked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lavish Welcome For Saudi Prince

Trump greeted the crown prince at the South Lawn entrance with an emphatic handshake, then slung an arm around his shoulder as they walked down a red carpet lined with an honour guard. A military band played while US fighter jets thundered overhead in a ceremonial flyover that the two leaders watched from the lawn. Trump then walked Prince Mohammed along the White House Colonnade, showing off ceremonial decorations and pausing repeatedly for cameras.