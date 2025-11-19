 With Saudi Prince At His Side, Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's 2022 'Fist Bump' Gesture; Says, 'Trump Doesn’t Give A Fist Bump, I Grab That Hand' | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWith Saudi Prince At His Side, Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's 2022 'Fist Bump' Gesture; Says, 'Trump Doesn’t Give A Fist Bump, I Grab That Hand' | Video

With Saudi Prince At His Side, Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's 2022 'Fist Bump' Gesture; Says, 'Trump Doesn’t Give A Fist Bump, I Grab That Hand' | Video

The President mocked former President Joe Biden over his 2022 trip to Saudi Arabia. “We have an extremely respected man in the Oval Office today,” Trump said of the crown prince, calling him “a friend of mine for a very long time.” Then, with clear relish, he contrasted his greeting with Biden’s much-scrutinised fist bump. “Trump doesn’t give a fist bump. I grab that hand,” he said.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:51 AM IST
article-image

Washington, DC (US): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a lavish welcome at the White House on Tuesday, one orchestrated as much to spotlight President Donald Trump’s warmth toward the Saudi leader. Visuals of Trump's meeting with the Saudi prince showed immense camaraderie between both leaders.

Trump Mocks Biden Over 2022 Saudi Arabia Visit

In the Oval Office, the President immediately mocked former President Joe Biden over his 2022 trip to Saudi Arabia. “We have an extremely respected man in the Oval Office today,” Trump said of the crown prince, calling him “a friend of mine for a very long time.”

Then, with clear relish, he contrasted his greeting with Biden’s much-scrutinised fist bump. “When you get out of the plane and you meet the future king, and a man who is one of the most respected people in the world, you shake his hand,” Trump said. “Trump doesn’t give a fist bump. I grab that hand,” he added. He demonstrated the handshake again, laughing as Prince Mohammed smiled beside him.

FPJ Shorts
Aviation Regulator DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Instrument Flight Procedure Violation At Udaipur Airport
Aviation Regulator DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Instrument Flight Procedure Violation At Udaipur Airport
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Dinner Hosted By US President Donald Trump Amid Saudi Crown Prince’s Visit
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Dinner Hosted By US President Donald Trump Amid Saudi Crown Prince’s Visit
IT Giant Infosys' Largest-Ever Share Buyback Programme Worth ₹18,000 Crore Set To Open For Subscription On November 20, 2025
IT Giant Infosys' Largest-Ever Share Buyback Programme Worth ₹18,000 Crore Set To Open For Subscription On November 20, 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 19, 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 19, 2025

The tone of the meeting remained upbeat throughout. Trump sidestepped questions about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, instead praising the crown prince’s statesmanship and announcing what he said would be hundreds of billions of dollars in new Saudi investment in the United States. The appearance projected not just diplomatic alignment but a personal bond, one Trump repeatedly framed as an asset Biden lacked.

Lavish Welcome For Saudi Prince

Trump greeted the crown prince at the South Lawn entrance with an emphatic handshake, then slung an arm around his shoulder as they walked down a red carpet lined with an honour guard. A military band played while US fighter jets thundered overhead in a ceremonial flyover that the two leaders watched from the lawn. Trump then walked Prince Mohammed along the White House Colonnade, showing off ceremonial decorations and pausing repeatedly for cameras.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

With Saudi Prince At His Side, Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's 2022 'Fist Bump' Gesture; Says, 'Trump...

With Saudi Prince At His Side, Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's 2022 'Fist Bump' Gesture; Says, 'Trump...

US Rolls Out F-35 Flyover As Saudi Crown Prince Returns To Washington For First Meeting With Trump...

US Rolls Out F-35 Flyover As Saudi Crown Prince Returns To Washington For First Meeting With Trump...

VIDEO: EAM S Jaishankar Meets President Putin In Moscow, Briefs On India–Russia Summit...

VIDEO: EAM S Jaishankar Meets President Putin In Moscow, Briefs On India–Russia Summit...

'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To...

'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To...

What’s Behind Cloudflare Outage? X, ChatGPT & Other Major Platforms Hit By Mega Glitch

What’s Behind Cloudflare Outage? X, ChatGPT & Other Major Platforms Hit By Mega Glitch