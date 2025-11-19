'You Lose the Bet!': Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Quips About 17x Betting Odds On His Black Suit At Donald Trump’s White House Gala | Video

Washington, DC (US): A grand black-tie dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday turned unexpectedly humorous when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) cracked a joke about online betting sites. The dinner, organised in honour of the Crown Prince’s visit, was attended by an array of global heavyweights from sports, business, energy, media and technology. But it was the prince’s witty remark that became the evening’s most memorable moment.

While addressing the gathering, MBS revealed that he had been informed about internet betting sites speculating on what he would wear to the gala. Smiling, he said: “Before I came here someone told me that there are betting sites where you can bet on me wearing a black suit and if you bet on me you could get almost a 17x. Sorry, you lose the bet. Better luck next time!” The comment drew laughter across the hall and instantly became the highlight of the night, overshadowing even Trump’s lavish welcome.

Ronaldo, Elon Musk Among Key Guests At Gala Dinner

The event itself was a display of political power and deep financial ties between the US and Saudi Arabia. Among the notable guests was football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, one of Saudi Arabia’s most high-profile sporting investments as a player for Al-Nassr. FIFA President Gianni Infantino also attended, reflecting his close relationship with both Trump and Saudi leadership, as well as his influence in Saudi Arabia securing the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Tech magnate Elon Musk was present too. His re-energised relationship with Trump and ongoing business links with Saudi-backed funds made his presence unsurprising. Musk’s ventures, ranging from AI to social media, continue to benefit from Saudi investment.

The business elite also made a strong showing. David Ellison, chief of Paramount Global, attended as his father Larry Ellison works on a major media transaction involving Saudi financing. Chevron CEO Mike Wirth was present, highlighting a nearly century-long partnership between the energy giant and the Saudi oil sector. Blackstone co-founder Stephen Schwarzman, a frequent visitor to Riyadh, joined the gathering as his firm manages major Saudi-funded US infrastructure ventures.

Automotive industry leaders Mary Barra of General Motors and William Clay Ford Jr of Ford Motor Company also participated, showing Saudi Arabia’s importance as the Middle East’s largest car market and a key commercial partner.

Donald Trump Jr rounded out the list of distinguished attendees, representing the Trump Organisation’s long-standing business ties in the kingdom, from real estate to Saudi-backed golf events.