Trump may be back home today; Despite drop in oxygen level and being put on a steroid

It was Donald Trump's third day in the hospital. There were conflicting accounts of his condition: while one said that he was not out of the woods yet and had experienced two episodes of transient drop in his oxygen levels and had been given a steroid, White House Physician Sean Conley said the president could be discharged as early as Monday.

The president's top doctor admitted that the president's oxygen level had dipped to 93 per cent on Saturday, but added that it did not recede into the 80's; nor did the president feel any shortness of breath.

The upbeat assessment come even as Trump's poll advisers claimed the president is itching to hit the campaign trail, beginning where he had left off.

His senior campaign advisor Stephen Miller said he spoke to Trump and said the president told him 'he's going to defeat this virus… and our campaign is going to defeat this virus.'

Trump provided his own account of his medical condition on Saturday evening, releasing a video of him working from the presidential suite at the hospital in a white button down with no tie and the first button undone. He said in the video that he is feeling better and will 'be back soon.'

Earlier, concerns mounted after the 74-year-old leader also acknowledged that the next few days will be a "real test". The confusion was largely created after a briefing by doctors at the hospital on Saturday morning when Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters: "We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery. The President's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care."

The president's top doctor, however, explained during his briefing on Sunday afternoon that there was some confusion over Trump's condition because Chief of Staff Mark Meadow's comments were misrepresented. 'The Chief and I work side-by-side,' Conley said of Meadows. 'And I think his statement was misconstrued.'

Thirty days are left for the November 3 election and Trump, who had controversially criss-crossed the country holding closely-packed rallies without wearing a mask, will have to come up with new strategy to campaign.

His Democratic rival Joe Biden, who had campaigned mostly electronically from his home for till last month, is able to campaign in person as he did on Friday in Michigan.

Trump spent most of Saturday afternoon "conducting business" and the medical team said that he "has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty".

The White House released pictures on Saturday night showing him at work at the hospital that has a presidential suite and facilities for him to work.