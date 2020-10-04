Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni scripts his 100th IPL catch

On Sunday, MS Dhoni completed 100 catches as wicket-keeper in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who leads Chennai Super Kings, took the catch to dismiss Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul when their side met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dhoni was only one scalp away from achieving the feat before the game against Kings XI Punjab. He has become the second wicket-keeper to do so after KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Dhoni also has 39 stumpings to his name.

In the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad, Dhoni created history by becoming the most-capped player in the IPL.

He surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina who has 193 IPL games under his belt. Raina has played 164 matches for CSK. The left-handed batsman had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has played 192 matches in IPL while Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has 180 IPL matches under his belt.

Raina was one of the first to congratulate Dhoni. Taking to Twitter, Raina had wrote: "Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season's @IPL."