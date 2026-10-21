Trump Wants To Remove Reporters From White House, Turn Press Briefing Room Into Swimming Pool: Report | X / @Polymarket

US President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed removing journalists from the White House and converting the press briefing room into an indoor swimming pool. According to a report by The New York Times, Trump raised the idea several times, including during an Oval Office meeting with then-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in August.

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The newspaper’s journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reported that Trump suggested the proposal could become Leavitt’s “last legacy.” However, the plan was never implemented.

Trump Wants To Restore Roosevelt-Era Swimming Pool

Citing three people familiar with the discussions, The New York Times reported that Trump repeatedly presented the proposal to Leavitt before she left the administration on August 27.

The President reportedly wants to restore the indoor swimming pool installed for former President Franklin D Roosevelt. The pool was later covered during Richard Nixon’s administration to accommodate the White House press briefing room.

In September, Trump shared images on Truth Social comparing the existing briefing room, labelled “Fake News,” with an elaborate, gold-adorned swimming pool labelled “FDR Pool.”

Trump’s Advisers Concerned About Political Fallout

According to Haberman and Swan, Trump’s advisers have previously opposed removing journalists from the White House over concerns about logistical difficulties and potential political repercussions.

However, some of his allies are now reportedly supporting the proposal, including Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte.

Pulte is believed to have prepared a visual mock-up of the proposed swimming pool despite having no official responsibility for managing White House facilities.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung did not dismiss the possibility of implementing the plan.

“All options remain on the table, and we will make an announcement when appropriate,” Cheung told The New York Times.

Trump’s Repeated Clashes With Journalists

Trump has frequently criticised news organisations and reporters over questions or coverage he considers unfair, often accusing them of spreading what he calls “fake news.”

In September, he lashed out at CNN host Kaitlan Collins after spotting her at the UN General Assembly.

His attempt to bar CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House was subsequently blocked by a federal judge.

Trump Warns Reporter During Heated Oval Office Exchange

In another confrontation on Tuesday, October 20, Trump reprimanded a journalist during a question-and-answer session at the White House.

The reporter was later identified by the President’s Rapid Response Team as Andrew Feinberg, a correspondent for The Independent.

The exchange became heated when Feinberg questioned why a new whistleblower programme offered a 1% commission while the False Claims Act allows whistleblowers to receive at least 10%.

Trump responded by raising his finger and warning the journalist.

“Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are but you better be careful,” Trump scolded.

The President again rebuked Feinberg when he began questioning him about his golf courses.

“Quiet, quiet!” Trump said. “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you.”

Vice President JD Vance later described Feinberg’s question about the whistleblower programme as a “fundamentally dishonest question,” according to KUTV.