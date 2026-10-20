US President Donald Trump Open To Talks With Putin And Xi Jinping On Ukraine War, Marco Rubio Says Dialogue Is Key To Peace | VIDEO

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says diplomatic engagement with Russia and China could help advance Ukraine peace negotiations and nuclear arms control | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 20 defended President Donald Trump’s approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, saying the US President was open to holding talks with his Russian and Chinese counterparts on issues including Ukraine and nuclear arms control.

Rubio also acknowledged tensions between Washington and Kyiv but rejected allegations that the Trump administration had deliberately restricted military assistance or intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the Taj memorial in Mumbai, Rubio said Trump remained committed to ending the war through negotiations, although he was increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress and allegations that Washington was deliberately undermining Ukraine.

Trump Open To Talks With Russia And China

Asked about Trump’s suggestion that he was open to a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss Ukraine and nuclear issues, Rubio said engaging with other world powers was essential to diplomacy, even when major disagreements existed.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On being asked if China is open to discussions on arms control issues, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "... For the three most powerful nuclear-armed nations on Earth, for their leaders to communicate with one another, I think it makes all the sense in the world. They may have strong disagreements about things... How are you going to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine if you don't talk to Russia and Ukraine? You have to talk to them. That's the bottom line of diplomacy and negotiations. You have to be able to speak to the other side... I think if there's an opportunity, and the president has expressed an openness to it, for the United States, Russia, and China, at the leader level, to have a conversation about things like arms control, that would be a very positive thing for the world. That should be something the world is enthused by... I don't know if China is willing to discuss it. I know what they've historically said: they'll talk about it when they catch up with everybody else. But I think the fact that we have a president who is willing to try is a good thing, something Americans should be proud of and happy about." — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

SECRETARY RUBIO: There's nothing being deliberately denied to Ukraine. It's simply a balance between our obligations to other partners, and frankly, our own standards and requirements for our own facilities as well. https://t.co/x9NWbIufBa — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2026

“Well, the only way you're going to find out is to try. I mean, I know what they've historically said. But I don't know why it would be surprising,” Rubio said when asked whether China was willing to discuss arms control.

“I don't think it's unusual, frankly, for the three most powerful nuclear-armed nations on Earth for their leaders to communicate with one another. I think it makes all the sense in the world,” he added.

SECRETARY RUBIO: I saw somebody associated with the Ukrainian government say that people in Ukraine are dying because the U.S. is denying them information. That's scandalous. That's outrageous. That's just simply not true. https://t.co/hoHcv7Y72k — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2026

Rubio defended Trump's willingness to engage with adversaries, arguing that diplomatic discussions should not be interpreted as concessions.

“For example, how are you going to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine if you don't talk to Russia and Ukraine? You have to talk to them, right?” he said.

Rubio said a meeting involving the leaders of the US, Russia and China could create an opportunity to discuss nuclear arms control, even if their differences could not be resolved immediately.

SECRETARY RUBIO: People need to grow up when it comes to foreign policy a little bit. I don't think it's unusual for the three most powerful, nuclear-armed nations on Earth to have their leaders communicate with each other. https://t.co/M4MhQCARnJ — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2026

“I think that there's an opportunity, and the President has expressed an openness to do it, for the United States, Russia, and China at the leader level to have a conversation about things like arms control. That would be a very positive thing for the world,” he said.

However, Rubio acknowledged that China's willingness to participate in such discussions remained uncertain.

“So I don't know if China is willing to discuss it,” he said, adding that communication between the world's major nuclear powers would contribute to global security.

Trump Frustrated Over Lack Of Progress In Ukraine Peace Talks

Rubio acknowledged tensions between Washington and Kyiv, revealing that he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day for 45 minutes.

Asked about the deterioration in US-Ukraine relations, Rubio said Trump's frustration stemmed partly from allegations that Washington had deliberately withheld intelligence and military assistance.

“I think at its core is the President is frustrated because he, first of all, he doesn't like to be blamed for things that aren't true, including accusations that somehow he had ordered intelligence sharing to be cut off. And that's not true,” Rubio said.

He maintained that Trump continued to believe negotiations were the only viable way to end the conflict.

“All of that said, I think the President understands and has said consistently from the very beginning that the way this war needs to end is through a negotiated deal, and he wants to make one. And he wants both sides to come to an agreement,” he said.

Rubio added that Trump was particularly upset by suggestions that his administration was deliberately acting against Ukraine.

“But he's most certainly angry and frustrated at the lack of progress in those negotiations after having dedicated almost two years to it now,” he said.

US Denies Cutting Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine

Rubio strongly rejected reports suggesting that Washington had reduced intelligence sharing or changed its military support arrangements with Ukraine.

“The second is intelligence sharing. The President made it very clear he's ordered no such changes. So none of that has changed, none of it,” he said.

He also denied allegations that Ukrainian casualties during recent Russian airstrikes resulted from Washington withholding advance warnings.

“I saw somebody associated with the Ukrainian government say that people in Ukraine are dying because the U.S. is denying them information. That's scandalous. That's outrageous. That's just simply not true,” Rubio said.

Referring to reported failures to detect airstrikes on October 13 and October 18, Rubio suggested that technical problems, rather than any US policy decision, could have been responsible.

“Our understanding is that to the extent that happened on the 13th and on the 18th, it was a technical matter. It was not the result of any sort of U.S. directive not to provide advance warning of a strike,” he said.

He insisted that Washington continued to provide Ukraine with the same intelligence warnings as before.

Rubio Explains Delays In Supplying Air Defence Interceptors

Addressing concerns about delays in delivering air defence interceptors purchased by European partners for Ukraine, Rubio said the US had to balance Ukraine's requirements against its own military needs and commitments to other allies.

He said the demand for interceptors was exceptionally high worldwide, with several countries seeking additional supplies.

“We have a global defense footprint, and many of our installations around the world require air defense. So there's nothing being deliberately denied to Ukraine,” Rubio said.

He explained that interceptor transfers were regularly reviewed to determine whether the weapons were required elsewhere, including at American military installations in Europe.

“I think the important takeaway for you is that there has not been some deliberate political directive to go out and harm Ukraine, and this is just not accurate,” he said.

Rubio added that interceptor production was increasing, but manufacturing sophisticated air defence systems remained expensive and time-consuming.

President Trump said he would be willing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping but indicated his focus would be on denuclearization efforts rather than ending the war in Ukraine https://t.co/szcxA9ik61 https://t.co/karQ86tHDe — Bloomberg (@business) October 19, 2026

Ukrainian Strikes On Russian Energy Infrastructure An Irritant

Rubio also acknowledged Washington's concerns about Ukrainian attacks affecting energy infrastructure and shipping, saying American companies had complained about their cargo being struck.

“We had American companies calling us. What are we supposed to do when an American company calls and says, we've had our cargo struck and it's happened multiple times?” he said.

“So that was an irritant. There's no doubt about it,” Rubio added.

He said the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict, including attacks on refining infrastructure, was contributing to pressure on global energy supplies, particularly diesel availability.

Rubio Warns Of Rising Death Toll And Wider Conflict

Emphasising the humanitarian and security consequences of the war, Rubio said the conflict needed to end because of the continuing loss of life, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and the risk of fighting spreading beyond the current battlefield.

“One of the reasons why this war needs to end is because too many people are dying. One of the reasons why this war needs to end is because Ukraine's electric grid is being devastated,” he said.

He also referred to heavy Russian battlefield casualties and civilian deaths in Kyiv caused by ballistic missile strikes.

“This is a terrible, bloody, nasty war that needs to come to an end. And I don't know anyone in the world who disagrees with what I'm saying,” Rubio said.

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He reiterated that Washington was trying to bring both sides towards a negotiated settlement.

“And we're trying to do the best we can to sort of bring both parties to a place where this war can end in a negotiated way,” he said, warning that continued fighting could lead to further destruction and a wider conflict.

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