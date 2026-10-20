‘Paris Is Going To Be A Muslim City Very Soon’: Donald Trump Blames Immigration For France Unrest, Warns ‘Europe Is Finished’

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on Monday, October 19, claimed that “Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon” as he blamed immigration for the violent unrest in France and warned that Europe would be “finished” unless countries closed their borders and deported migrants who, he said, hated their host nations. Speaking to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Trump criticised French President Emmanuel Macron's immigration policies, claiming that the violence was a result of allowing people into the country who did not respect its culture and heritage.

Trump's remarks came as France witnessed two consecutive days of violent disturbances, with town halls set on fire, hundreds of businesses looted or damaged and at least 2,400 people arrested. French authorities have responded by announcing partial curfews in selected urban areas, while Bordeaux has imposed restrictions on unaccompanied minors following widespread violence over the weekend.

‘Paris Will Be A Muslim City’: Trump Targets Macron

“Emmanuel, look, he’s a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world is coming in,” Trump said.

“And, as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon. And that wasn’t the deal. That wasn’t the deal. I told Emmanuel, you should close up your borders,” he added.

Trump said he had warned Macron about immigration during his first term as US President. He claimed that France had allowed people into the country who did not respect its buildings, art and culture.

Responding to Macron's remarks linking the unrest to energy pressures and the wider impact of US policies, Trump rejected suggestions that education or domestic issues were responsible for the violence.

“Well, France, it is a very sad situation what’s happening in France, because what’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything. It’s immigration,” he said.

Comparing the immigration policies of France and the US, Trump said Washington had closed its borders while Paris had failed to take similar action. He acknowledged that France faced some energy-related challenges but maintained that immigration was the bigger concern.

‘Europe Is Finished’: Trump Demands Border Closures

Asked about the future of Europe, Trump warned that European nations must close their borders and remove people involved in criminal activities and violent protests.

“If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that protest, Europe is finished,” Trump said.

“Europe has to close its borders, like I’ve been telling them for 10 years. They have to close their borders, and they have to take people that hate their countries out, because otherwise they’re finished. They will not have a chance of survival,” he added.

Referring to unrest in France, Italy and other European countries, Trump claimed that immigration was behind the violence and accused some migrants of showing hostility towards local people, buildings and art.

However, the information provided does not establish a direct connection between immigration and the unrest in France. Trump's remarks reflect his position on immigration rather than a verified explanation for the violence.

Bordeaux Announces Night Curfew After Violent Riots

Meanwhile, authorities in Bordeaux have imposed a night curfew on unaccompanied minors following violent riots and widespread looting in the city centre over the weekend.

Sophie Brocas, Prefect of Gironde and Nouvelle-Aquitaine, announced the order on Monday. The restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and remain in place until the morning of October 26, ANI reports.

Under the order, minors below 18 will not be allowed in designated public areas between 10 pm and 7 am unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The move followed riots on Saturday, October 17, which officials described as having “an unprecedented level of violence”. Several thousand rioters targeted commercial areas in central Bordeaux, smashing shopfronts and looting businesses.

Nearly 120 Arrested, 400 Police Personnel Deployed

Authorities deployed 400 police officers and gendarmes, supported by two water cannons and two armoured vehicles, to bring the violence under control.

Nearly 120 people were arrested over Saturday and Sunday, with authorities saying they would face prosecution.

The curfew covers commercial streets and public squares affected by the violence, including Rue Sainte-Catherine, Rue de la Porte-Dijeaux, Cours de l’Intendance, Promenade Sainte-Catherine, Place Saint-Projet and Place du Général-Sarrail.

Condemning the attacks on businesses, Brocas said, “What Bordeaux shopkeepers experienced on Saturday is unacceptable. We will build concrete responses together.”

“Freedom to demonstrate will never give license to loot,” she added.

The decision was taken after consultations with Mayor Thomas Cazenave and regional trade chambers. State officials and municipal leaders are scheduled to meet at City Hall on Tuesday to assess the economic damage and coordinate recovery measures for affected businesses.

French PM Orders Partial Curfews As Unrest Spreads

As violence continued across France, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu on Monday instructed regional authorities to impose “partial curfews” in selected urban areas from Monday evening, France 24 reported.

The disturbances, reportedly fuelled by “ultra-left groups”, have continued for two consecutive days, with municipal town halls set on fire and hundreds of businesses looted or damaged.

The violence has raised concerns over public safety and the ability of authorities to prevent further destruction.

Macron Criticises Security Failures, Rejects Minister's Resignation

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday criticised security “failures” that he said had contributed to the widespread protests across the country.

Macron also rejected the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez amid the continuing unrest, France 24 reported.

At least 2,400 people were arrested following the violence, which saw attacks on government buildings and commercial establishments.

The unrest has placed the French government under pressure to restore public order while protecting the right to peaceful demonstrations. Trump's intervention has brought immigration into the discussion, although the causes of the violence remain unverified in the information provided.