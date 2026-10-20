CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Rejects Nepal, Bangladesh ‘Regime Change’ Comparisons, Invokes Gandhian Satyagrahaa

CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke | File pic

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday, October 20, rejected comparisons between protests in India and political unrest in Nepal and Bangladesh, saying jailed CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had chosen peace over violence by following Mahatma Gandhi’s path of Satyagraha.

In a video statement posted on X, Dipke defended the two leaders, whose judicial custody was extended until October 21, and said their peaceful conduct showed that Indian protesters were not seeking violent political change.

Message to all cockroaches https://t.co/9e5yI9Nst0 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 20, 2026

‘They Chose Peace And Compassion’

“People talk about Nepal or Bangladesh, but look at our comrades: they went to jail smiling, without being provoked. They continue to embody Gandhian values, smiling on their way to jail, smiling inside the courtroom. You cannot instil hatred in them; hatred resides in you,” Dipke said.

Referring to violent protests abroad, he said, “Even when they knew they were being unlawfully imprisoned, they chose peace and compassion, entering prison with smiles rather than anger or hatred in their hearts.”

Dipke compared their imprisonment to Gandhi’s Satyagraha, saying the leaders were trying to awaken the country’s conscience through peaceful resistance.

“If anyone thinks locking Sourav and Ashutosh up will intimidate or break them, that is never going to happen,” he said, adding that they would continue chanting “Inquilab Zindabad” after their release.

Custody Extended Over Breach Of Peace Concerns

Meanwhile, Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj extended the judicial custody of Das and Ranka by two days on October 19, following proceedings initiated under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The Magistrate observed that the leaders had allegedly breached bonds executed on October 11 and repeatedly called for protests at de-notified locations.

“The grounds of apprehension as presented before me apparently suggest that the conduct of the respondents is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas,” the Magistrate observed.

Delhi Police sought a five-day custody extension, citing concerns over possible disturbances and an alleged anonymous WhatsApp communication received by the Magistrate’s predecessor.

Police alleged that the leaders had mobilised people through social media to protest at Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place, despite restrictions.

Lawyers Oppose Custody Extension

The leaders’ lawyers opposed the extension, arguing that they had not called for protests after October 10. They also cited the release of AISA leader Neha Bora and CJP national co-convenor Abhishek Dipke.

The Magistrate found discrepancies in the sureties’ identity documents and directed the leaders to furnish fresh sureties. They were given two days to submit written arguments.

The matter will be heard again on October 21 at 2 pm.

Political Row Over ‘Regime Change’ Claims

The controversy comes amid allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that “anti-India gangs” were attempting to engineer political change similar to the unrest in Bangladesh and France.

The Congress rejected comparisons between opposition protests against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and violent demonstrations abroad, maintaining that its movement was peaceful and constitutional.

A Fox News Digital investigation published on October 9 also alleged that far-left organisations were using student demonstrations in France to advance broader political agendas.