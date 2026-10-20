Mohan Bhagwat Urges Govt To Consider Regulating OTT Content, Says Young People Absorbing Content Without Discretion

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday expressed concern about the adverse effect of content on Over-The-Top, or OTT, platforms on young people, and urged the government to consider introducing regulations on such content.
Speaking at the RSS' annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that even though information may be freely available in the present times, young people should be taught how to distinguish between what is appropriate and what is inappropriate.
The RSS chief said that several adverse consequences are seen in society due to the absence of such discernment.
"Several countries, having experienced the adverse consequences of this, have introduced certain regulations and restrictions on social media platforms," Bhagwat said. "In our country too, society is recognising the need for such measures, especially when it comes to OTT platforms. The government should also give this matter due consideration."
RSS chief calls for action against drug abuse
During his Vijayadashmi address, Bhagwat described drug addiction as a serious national problem and called for timely intervention by the government, administration and society.
He said that RSS members will seek to bring together organisations and individuals working to address the problem and build a nationwide movement against drug abuse.