'What Is Wrong With You?': Trump Snaps At Journalist Andrew Feinberg During Oval Office Event, Vance Mocks Reporter | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump snapped at The Independent's White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg during an Oval Office event on Tuesday, October 20, repeatedly telling him to be “quiet” before asking, “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” Trump also warned the journalist to “be careful” during the tense exchange, which was later shared online by Vice President JD Vance, who mocked Feinberg over his questioning.

The confrontation took place as Trump and Vance announced a new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, aimed at encouraging people to report the misuse of taxpayer funds. Feinberg questioned the proposed reward structure, comparing it with the existing False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to receive a share of funds recovered in eligible cases.

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The exchange escalated when Feinberg attempted to ask Trump about a golf course and related changes involving East Potomac Park. Trump interrupted him and questioned the journalist personally, while Vance later posted a clip of the interaction on X, accusing Feinberg of “misbehaving” in the Oval Office.

Trump Tells Journalist To Be 'Quiet', Questions Him Personally

During the event, Feinberg raised questions about the proposed whistleblower programme and why potential informants would opt for its rewards when an existing federal law can offer a larger share of recovered funds in qualifying cases.

Vice President Vance challenged the premise of the question, calling it “fundamentally dishonest”. He argued that much of the fraud the administration was seeking to address fell outside the scope of the False Claims Act, making a separate programme necessary.

Trump then asked who Feinberg was, prompting the journalist to identify himself and The Independent, despite having introduced himself earlier.

The exchange became more confrontational when Feinberg attempted to raise a question about a golf course and changes involving East Potomac Park. Trump repeatedly interrupted him, saying, “Quiet, quiet,” before asking, “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?”

Feinberg responded, “Not that I know of, sir.” Trump continued, saying he believed “there’s something wrong with you” and warning the journalist, “I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.”

Vance Shares Video, Calls Feinberg 'Imbecile Journalist'

Following the exchange, Vance shared a clip of the confrontation on X and criticised Feinberg's conduct during the Oval Office event.

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“Trump eviscerates imbecile ‘journalist’ Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office,” Vance wrote while posting the video.

Feinberg responded to the vice president's post, challenging him to tag his account if he intended to insult him. The exchange extended the dispute beyond the Oval Office, with the video drawing attention to the confrontation between the administration and a White House correspondent.

Feinberg Says He Was Doing His Job

Responding to the incident, Feinberg said he had recently undergone a physical examination that had gone well. He also defended his conduct as part of his professional responsibilities, saying he was “doing my job, and I’ll be back tomorrow”.

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The journalist also noted that he had identified himself to Trump shortly before the president questioned who he was.

What Is The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program?

The confrontation occurred during the announcement of a new programme intended to encourage whistleblowers to report fraud involving taxpayer money. Reports described the initiative as involving a $25 million fund, with incentives linked to the recovery of misappropriated funds.

Feinberg questioned why potential whistleblowers would use the new programme when the False Claims Act, a federal law dating back to 1863, can provide eligible whistleblowers with between 10% and 25% of the money recovered through successful cases.

Vance argued that the new initiative would cover a broader range of alleged fraud than the existing law. The discussion over the programme's scope and reward structure preceded the confrontation between Trump and Feinberg.

The incident adds to a series of tense exchanges between Trump and members of the press during public appearances. In this instance, questions about the administration's proposed fraud-reporting initiative were followed by a personal exchange with a journalist and a public response from the vice president on social media.