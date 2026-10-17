‘US Vice President JD Vance Wanted To Chat Real Quick’: Katie Zacharia Pulled Out Of Interview Moments Before White House Firing

New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia | Wikimedia CommonsThe White House

Katie Zacharia’s brief tenure as White House press secretary ended in dramatic fashion on Friday, October 16, when she was called away from an interview with The Wall Street Journal and never returned. The 41-year-old was discussing her plans for the White House press office when she was summoned to meet US Vice President JD Vance.

According to the Journal, Zacharia was sitting at her West Wing desk shortly before 1 pm when President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller interrupted the conversation. “JD wanted to chat with us real quick,” Miller told her. Zacharia left the interview, unaware that her time as press secretary was about to end. The account was also shared on X by Journal journalist Philip Melanchthon Wegmann.

Trump Had Already Raised Doubts

Around the same time, Trump was speaking to reporters as he left for Georgia. He revealed that he had questioned Zacharia earlier that day about whether she really wanted to continue in the demanding role.

“I said, ‘Is this for you, Katie? Because honestly, you don’t need this,’” Trump told reporters, adding that he had advised her to reconsider taking the job, India Today reports.

The remarks suggested that concerns about Zacharia’s future in the administration had surfaced even before her dismissal. Her departure came just five days after she took up the position, making her tenure unusually short.

A Rocky Debut At The Podium

Zacharia’s first appearance in the White House briefing room on Tuesday had already attracted criticism. During the roughly 14-minute briefing, she relied heavily on prepared notes and answered only three questions, all from media outlets considered friendly to the administration.

The performance raised questions about her readiness for one of the most visible communication roles in the US government. However, Zacharia later explained that she had been given very little time to prepare for the briefing.

Speaking to the Journal hours after her dismissal, she said, “I did everything in my power to effectuate a briefing in the limited time and information I had.”

“My goal was to serve President Trump and the American people to the best of my ability,” she added.

Less Than A Day To Prepare

Zacharia said she had less than 24 hours to prepare for her first press briefing and received background information only on the morning of the event. She explained that the lack of preparation time was why she had relied on written notes while addressing reporters.

Despite the difficult experience, she did not blame the White House for asking her to face the media at such short notice. Instead, she acknowledged that her willingness to take on responsibilities had played a part.

“The truth is that I have a hard time saying ‘no’ because I want to be a team player,” she said.

Her explanation offered another perspective on the widely criticised briefing, suggesting that the limited preparation time may have contributed to her difficult debut.

Questions Over Legal Credentials

Apart from her performance at the podium, Zacharia also faced scrutiny over her legal qualifications. During an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity questioned her about claims that she had never passed the bar examination.

The questions came despite Trump having previously described Zacharia as an attorney. The controversy added to the attention surrounding her appointment during an already turbulent first week.

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Plans Cut Short By Sudden Exit

Interestingly, Zacharia had been discussing her plans for the press office just before being called away from the Journal interview. She said she did not intend to make staffing changes and wanted to maintain unity within the existing team.

“There are no staffing changes that are happening,” she told the Journal. “I’m trying to keep everyone cohesive.”

The California mother of four also spoke about getting little sleep after celebrating her son’s birthday late on Thursday. She had appeared on Fox & Friends the following morning before returning to her White House responsibilities.

What began as a conversation about her plans for the press office ended with an unexpected summons and her dismissal. Zacharia never got the opportunity to put those plans into action, bringing an abrupt end to a tenure that had barely begun.