Saudi Arabia Executes 5 Citizens Convicted Of Terrorism, Attacks On Security Forces

Saudi Arabia has put five citizens to death after they were found guilty of terrorism-related offences, including affiliation with a foreign terrorist organisation and attacks on security personnel and installations, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.
The announcement was shared through the ministry’s official account on X. The ministry added that the executions were conducted pursuant to discretionary death sentences.
According to the ministry, the individuals were convicted of firing weapons and using explosives against security forces, security headquarters and vehicles.
Their offences also included possessing firearms and live ammunition, as well as providing financial support for and facilitating terrorist activities within the Kingdom.