 Saudi Arabia Executes 5 Citizens Convicted Of Terrorism, Attacks On Security Forces
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSaudi Arabia Executes 5 Citizens Convicted Of Terrorism, Attacks On Security Forces

Saudi Arabia Executes 5 Citizens Convicted Of Terrorism, Attacks On Security Forces

Saudi Arabia has executed five citizens convicted of terrorism-related offences, including joining a foreign terrorist organisation and attacking security forces, headquarters and vehicles with firearms and explosives. The individuals were also found guilty of possessing weapons and ammunition and supporting the financing and execution of terrorist operations within the Kingdom.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
Saudi Arabia Executes 5 Citizens Convicted Of Terrorism, Attacks On Security Forces
Saudi Arabia Executes 5 Citizens Convicted Of Terrorism, Attacks On Security Forces |

Saudi Arabia has put five citizens to death after they were found guilty of terrorism-related offences, including affiliation with a foreign terrorist organisation and attacks on security personnel and installations, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The announcement was shared through the ministry’s official account on X. The ministry added that the executions were conducted pursuant to discretionary death sentences.

Read Also
US Lawmakers Accuse Trump Of Favouring Putin Over Russian Oil Sanctions Waiver
US Lawmakers Accuse Trump Of Favouring Putin Over Russian Oil Sanctions Waiver

According to the ministry, the individuals were convicted of firing weapons and using explosives against security forces, security headquarters and vehicles.

Their offences also included possessing firearms and live ammunition, as well as providing financial support for and facilitating terrorist activities within the Kingdom.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source