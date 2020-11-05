Trump supporters claim they were given 'sharpie markers' which cancelled their vote - All you need to know about the #SharpieGate

The counting of votes for the US Presidential elections is still underway. However, the controversies over the voting frauds are not coming to end in the US.

In one such controversy, several social media users claimed that they that ballots are being invalidated in Arizona because they were given sharpie markers in before casting their votes.

In what's come to be known as #Sharpiegate, social media posts suggest that election officials in Maricopa County provided voters with Sharpie pens, which interfered with ballots being recorded, specifically those for President Donald Trump.

These voters were concerned about the bleed-through due to Sharpie Markers.

If you use a sharpie, will your vote count?

While explaining over the queries of voters, the Arizona election officials say that voting with a Sharpie would have no impact on the votes being recorded by tabulation machines, and if there was an issue, there is a process that would keep the ballots from being cancelled out.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential vote in Arizona, social media posts circulated falsely suggesting that votes for Trump were cancelled because people were told to use Sharpies to fill out their ballots.

Arizona election officials confirmed that Sharpies were used in voting, but they said that would not invalidate a ballot.

The Maricopa County Elections Department tweeted on Election Day that voting centres use Sharpies so that ink does not smudge when ballots are counted.

"New offset columns on the ballots means bleed through won't impact your vote!" they tweeted in an informational video.

TikTok video on Sharpies:

One video with more than 821,000 views showed a woman speaking about how four different polling places were using Sharpies and a man asks her if "those ballots are not being counted" and "are invalid." "They are invalidating votes is what they are doing," the man says. He went on to suggest voters use a ballpoint pen instead.

"People are coming here to vote for Donald Trump, and all those votes are getting invalidated," he says in the video.

Sophia Solis, public information officer for the Arizona Secretary of State, said in an email that votes would not be canceled if there was an issue with the ballot.

"If a voter's ballot is listed as cancelled, it usually means the voter made an additional ballot request if they needed to have their original ballot replaced," Solis said.