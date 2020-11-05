US Elections 2020: Trump keeps declaring premature victories on Twitter

Trump's premature announcement followed a flood of tweets from his inner circle declaring a false victory in Pennsylvania, reports The Verge.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and the Trump reelection campaign's Twitter account, @TeamTrump, all tweeted out messages prematurely declaring a Trump victory in Pennsylvania "within 10 minutes of each other".

Trump campaign director Bill Stepien also told reporters that they had won Pennsylvania.

The tensions between US President Donald Trump and social media platforms continued to simmer as Twitter earlier mounted restrictions on one of his controversial tweets while Facebook put labels to the president's posts that alleged election theft, while the vote counting was underway.

According to a CNN report on Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden moved to within 17 electoral votes of claiming the presidency by winning the state of Michigan, in the latest twist of a dramatic election clash.

The election remained in suspense as the race tightened dramatically in Georgia and Pennsylvania.