Top comments passed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's meet

The day after the event that is on 23rd September, Trump had a meet with Pakistan's PM Imran Khan, where he passed a sarcastic comment that Imran Khan lives in a very friendly neighborhood. Also, he mentioned that aggressive comments were passed on Pakistan by PM Modi in Houston and the audience received it very well. He hoped that India and Pakistan could work against terrorism together.

"The message is not for me to give but for PM Modi and I think he gave it loud and clear on that day. He gave a big loud message and I am sure he will be able to handle the situation," Trump said when asked if he would like to give a message to Pakistan amidst reports of several terrorists ready to infiltrate into India and the comments made by Pakistan PM.

A day later after Imran Khan's meet, again Modi and Trump attended a bilateral meeting which was on the sidelines of the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly. Here also, both the leaders criticized Pakistan. When asked about ISI training Al Qaeda and other militant groups, Trump said that Modi will take care of it, and that he had a meeting with PM Khan who also agreed to fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this meet made it clear that India wants "certain concrete steps" from Pakistan before resumption of talks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. The US President said he hoped that the two neighbours can "work out something" on the Kashmir issue.