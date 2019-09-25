Top comments passed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have been engaged on two events in past three days. On Sunday, 22nd September, a huge event named 'Howdy Modi' was organized at Houston, Texas, where PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora.
Also, a huge round of applause and a warm welcome was received by him. As this event was for Modi, he initiated it by his speech, where he mentioned Trump as the, "special person who needs no introduction as his name is familiar to each and every person on the planet." Trump reciprocated by calling Modi as the "most loyal friend of America." Both the leaders took this opportunity not only for praising each other but also for targeting Pakistan.
Comment 1:
Modi hammered Pakistan regarding Article 370, arguing that banning 370 has lead to equal facilities being provided to the civilians of Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to Pakistan as a country which has problem with removal of Article 370, but cannot solve its own national issues.
Comment 2:
Modi stated that may it be 9/11 or 26/11, the executors of such plans are found in which country! (without naming Pakistan). He said that it is time to take vigorous action against terrorism and supporters of terrorism. Modi also mentioned that President Trump was fighting against with all his might.
Comment 3:
The day after the event that is on 23rd September, Trump had a meet with Pakistan's PM Imran Khan, where he passed a sarcastic comment that Imran Khan lives in a very friendly neighborhood. Also, he mentioned that aggressive comments were passed on Pakistan by PM Modi in Houston and the audience received it very well. He hoped that India and Pakistan could work against terrorism together.
Comment 4:
"The message is not for me to give but for PM Modi and I think he gave it loud and clear on that day. He gave a big loud message and I am sure he will be able to handle the situation," Trump said when asked if he would like to give a message to Pakistan amidst reports of several terrorists ready to infiltrate into India and the comments made by Pakistan PM.
Comment 5:
A day later after Imran Khan's meet, again Modi and Trump attended a bilateral meeting which was on the sidelines of the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly. Here also, both the leaders criticized Pakistan. When asked about ISI training Al Qaeda and other militant groups, Trump said that Modi will take care of it, and that he had a meeting with PM Khan who also agreed to fight against terrorism.
Comment 6:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this meet made it clear that India wants "certain concrete steps" from Pakistan before resumption of talks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. The US President said he hoped that the two neighbours can "work out something" on the Kashmir issue.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)