'This won't be last pandemic': WHO Chief on COVID-19 outbreak

As the world awaits for COVID-19 vaccine, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic.

According to a report by NDTV, in a video message marking Sunday's first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, Tedros said: "History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life."

The WHO chief said it was time to learn the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. "For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect ... We throw money at an outbreak, and when it's over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one," Tedros said, adding that current mechanisms are "dangerously short-sighted, and frankly difficult to understand."

He also said the pandemic has "highlighted the intimate link between the health of humans, animals, and planet," and warned that climate change is making earth less habitable.