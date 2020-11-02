WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus under self-quarantine after contact tests COVID-19 positive

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday (November 1) announced his self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

Tedros, however, added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms. Tedros said that he will remain in quarantine over the next few days.

In a series of tweets, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home."