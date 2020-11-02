WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus under self-quarantine after contact tests COVID-19 positive

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday (November 1) announced his self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.
Tedros, however, added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms. Tedros said that he will remain in quarantine over the next few days.
In a series of tweets, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home."
He stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems. "It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," Ghebreyesus tweeted.
"My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable," Ghebreyesus said.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 46 million, two days after hitting the grim milestone of 45 million.
The exact cases count stood at 46,110,801 as of early Sunday (local time). The number of confirmed virus-related death reached 1,195,930, according to data provided by John Hopkins University. The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 45 million on Saturday, according to data provided by the University.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil. Meanwhile, the United States on Saturday recorded the world's highest daily COVID-19 cases with over 1 lakh new cases recorded in the country.
(Inputs from Agencies)
