WHO plans COVID-19 vaccine insurance scheme for 92 low-income countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) is planning to set up a compensation fund for citizens in poor countries, who might suffer side-effects from coronavirus vaccines, Reuters reported on Thursday. The scheme could cover 92 low-income countries.

According to a report by Reuters, the mechanism is meant to avoid a repetition of delays experienced a decade ago during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic, when inoculations were slowed down in dozens of low-income countries because there was no clear liability.

As per the report, the scheme is being set up by the promoters of the COVAX vaccine facility, which is co-led by the WHO and GAVI, a global vaccine alliance. COVAX aims to distribute at least 2 billion effective shots around the world by the end of next year.