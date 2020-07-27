This vegan bodybuilder drinks 'semen smoothies' every day to fight COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic managed to open a new chapter of remedies to fight the virus besides the standard scientific approach. Be it cow urine, chyawanprash icecream or papad, things took a bizarre turn in India itself, so it might not come as a shocker if someone living miles away comes up with something even more gut-wrenching.
Tracy Kiss, a vegan bodybuilder from from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, went viral in May 2020 for stating that she drinks her boyfriend's semen everyday as a part of her healthcare routine.
The 32-year-old, who is a personal trainer, also asserted that she applies it on her skin to keep rosacea at bay.
She explained to Vice in a video stating: “I haven’t had a cold or flu in years. I don’t remember the last time I was sick, simply because I lead a healthy, active lifestyle and consume semen on a regular basis.
I think if a lot more people knew the benefits of consuming semen, they would definitely treat it as the precious entity that it is. Whilst the world is experiencing a stockpiling frenzy of toilet tissue, cleaning products and hand sanitizers, I have found a free and alternative method — that is to stockpile semen.
With the coronavirus it is a strain of the cold and flu. It’s showing very similar symptoms and that’s what people are confused about. The actual semen itself is so good for you. Each teaspoon contains over 200 vitamins and minerals including protein.
It’s something we can use as a line of defence against cold and flu-like symptoms as well as illness and disease.
It’s free, it’s readily available. Don’t waste it and boost your immune system.”
The mother of two told The Sun, “The purity of it is just wonderful. People are stocking up on pasta, but really it's about looking at your health and looking at what goes in your body.”
The report further states that Kiss went on to try herbal remedies after he breast implants ruptured in 2012, causing excessive hair fall.
Meanwhile doctors have slammed Kiss for promoting a remedy that has no scientific proof to back it up.
