Woman wears bikini made of masks but doesn't cover face to protest against COVID-19 restrictions

A woman in Los Angeles was spotted wearing a bikini made of masks that serve as protective gear amid the coronavirus pandemic. DaVida Sal, a performance artist made the costume and posed outside Trader Joe's to protest against the lockdown restrictions.

Calling it 'The New Abnormal' in her Facebook post, Sal wrote, "My new #artivism since last time I was behind the camera with my super Artivist siSTAR twin Julianne. If the MASKS work, WHY the 6 feet? If the 6 feet works, WHY the Masks? If BOTH work, WHY the LOCKDOWN? Please share your thoughts about the meaning of these images, what are they representing for you. We would like to hear from all of you. Now more than ever we must express ourselves with the brilliance we were created to be."

She added, "The Social Media wholesale censorship of so called ‘indecent thought’, because it conflicts with the tyrannical deep state’s rigid parameters of what is and isn’t allowed is the very essence of ‘hate speech’. The term hate speech, just like the term ‘Conspiracy theory’ are Deep State mind control terms designed to demonize independent thinking. The very term ‘hate speech’ is a deplorable insult to the First Amendment."

"The deep state is slowly trying to replace the Constitution and the Bill of Rights with terms , catch phrases , and mind control mass programming right out of George Orwell’s very important , and cautionary books. The new terms, ‘Social Distancing’, and particularly, ‘wrong think’ are right out of an Orwellian nightmare revision of America’s constitutional rights and guaranteed freedom. Don’t fall for it! Don’t let them get away with it!," she concluded.