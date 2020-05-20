Russian nurse wears lingerie under PPE suit, says "it gets too hot for clothes"

On Tuesday, a Russian nurse tending to patients was rebuked for wearing lingerie underneath a see-through protective personal equipment, a Russian local press reported.
A picture of the nurse and an elderly patient staring at her in the background of the hospital in the Tula region south of Mexico went viral on the internet in less than 24 hours.
A report stated that the hospital chiefs punished the nurse for 'non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing'.
However, the nurse, reported to be in her 20s said, “it gets too hot in the protective equipment [for clothes].”
Another news website reported that "the men in the ward had nothing against the medic’s outfit."
The regional Health Ministry took strict action against the nurse for violating guidelines.
“Employees were reminded of the need to comply with the requirements for sanitary clothing and appearance,” the ministry said.
