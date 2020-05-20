Russian nurse wears lingerie under PPE suit, says "it gets too hot for clothes"

A report stated that the hospital chiefs punished the nurse for 'non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing'.

However, the nurse, reported to be in her 20s said, “it gets too hot in the protective equipment [for clothes].”

Another news website reported that "the men in the ward had nothing against the medic’s outfit."

The regional Health Ministry took strict action against the nurse for violating guidelines.

“Employees were reminded of the need to comply with the requirements for sanitary clothing and appearance,” the ministry said.