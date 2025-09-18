'This Smells Like Authoritarianism': Internet Defends Jimmy Kimmel After ABC Pulls Show Over Comments On Charlie Kirk's Death | X/Altered by FPJ

Washington: ABC indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, September 17, following the host's deemed "controversial" on-air comments on US President Donald Trump's reaction to the recent fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

According to reports, the decision to pre-empt the show has drawn severe criticism online, with many questioning the motive behind the network's move and what it means for free expression in the media.

Have a look at the broadcaster's official statement here:

Here's Why ABC Took Jimmy Kimmel Off Air

The Disney-owned broadcaster announced the indefinite pre-emption of Jimmy Kimmel Live in a brief statement, after receiving backlash over remarks the host made in the show days after Kirk was shot at a Utah Valley University event.

During Monday's (September 15) show, Kimmel criticised political reactions to the killing, particularly targeting Trump supporters. He commented on flags being flown at half mast in Kirk's honour and mocked the President's tribute to Kirk, saying, "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish."

Have a look at the viral clip of Kimmel's statement that's currently doing the rounds on social media here:

Not a big fan of Jimmy Kimmel, but if you think his show should be canceled for this, you’re a hack and a total fraud who should never pretend to care about free speech pic.twitter.com/FSiktbva6y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 17, 2025

The late-night host has previously criticised Trump on several occasions, including during his award show appearances. Kimmel had earlier taken to Instagram to condemn the attack and expressed sympathy for Kirk's family.

Kirk, 31, a prominent right-wing figure in the nation, was fatally shot on September 10. A 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, has now been charged with the aggravated murder. While authorities have not yet confirmed a motive, they pointed out that Robinson had become more politically active and left-leaning over the past year, according to the court documents.

Recently, a leaked text messages between Robinson and his trans roommate and supposed lover, allegedly show him confessing to the murder. You can read their entire chat here.

Following the broadcast, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr told The Benny Show podcast that Kimmel had demonstrated “the sickest conduct possible” and urged Disney to take action. Carr said that failure to address the situation could lead to further scrutiny from the FCC, referring to the network’s broadcast licence obligations.

Anna Gomez, the only Democratic FCC commissioner, criticised Carr’s comments, warning against using government power to suppress dissenting views. In a post on X, she wrote, “An inexcusable act of political violence by one disturbed individual must never be exploited as justification for broader censorship or control.”

President Trump also celebrated the network’s decision. Taking to his social media platform Truth Socials, he wrote that the move was “great news for America” and called Kimmel’s programme “ratings challenged.” He also criticised fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers as “two total losers.”

Have a look at his post here:

Internet Divided Over Show's Cancellation

Kimmel’s suspension sparked an intense debate online. Sharing a clip of the segment, the X handle Republicans Against Trump wrote, "Not a big fan of Jimmy Kimmel, but if you think his show should be cancelled for this, you’re a hack and a total fraud who should never pretend to care about free speech."

Another user wrote, "This is a very important distinction: Fox Entertainment guy who said the homeless should be killed was NOT fired or chastised by the FCC; Jimmy Kimmel comments on Trump's reaction to Kirk's murder brings in FCC and show is cancelled. Smells like authoritarianism. US is cooked."

Some users expressed their disbelief that Kirk was the tipping point for Kimmel’s show. "I don’t get it, Jimmy Kimmel has joked about everyone/everything under the sun. You telling me CHARLIE KIRK is what got his show cancelled?" one post read.

Others lamented the decision despite not being fans of the host. "I don’t like Jimmy Kimmel. Never watched the show, but I’m not happy he was cancelled. Charlie would have hated that," one user said, adding that open conversation would have been a better path.

Several users also drew historical comparisons. "CBS cancelled the Smothers Brothers show in the late 1960s because they had some anti-Viet Nam War content. Somewhat similar to the suspension, and likely firing, of Jimmy Kimmel today,” wrote one user.

A more sceptical take pointed that the network used the controversy as an opportunity. “My theory on Jimmy Kimmel's show getting de facto cancelled: His remarks about Tyler Robinson... were just welcome pretext for ABC to end this unprofitable show.”

Kimmel is yet to issue a public statement since the decision was made.